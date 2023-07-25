The Atlanta Braves (64-34) will rely on Ronald Acuna Jr. when they visit Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox (53-47) at Fenway Park on Tuesday, July 25. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Braves are listed as -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (+120). A 10.5-run total has been set in this game.

Red Sox vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (10-7, 3.36 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (7-6, 3.60 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 56 out of the 85 games, or 65.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 46-20 (winning 69.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (51%) in those games.

The Red Sox have a mark of 14-8 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 5th Win AL East +5000 - 5th

