The Atlanta Braves visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Ronald Acuna Jr., Justin Turner and others in this contest.

Red Sox vs. Braves Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Turner Stats

Turner has 23 doubles, 16 home runs, 36 walks and 64 RBI (105 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .286/.355/.480 on the year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jul. 23 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Athletics Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 95 hits with 22 doubles, 24 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 74 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .262/.332/.522 on the season.

Devers enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double, two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 16 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Morton Stats

The Braves' Charlie Morton (10-7) will make his 20th start of the season.

He has eight quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 19 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

The 39-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 17th, 1.368 WHIP ranks 51st, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 5.2 6 4 4 4 3 vs. White Sox Jul. 14 7.0 3 0 0 4 1 at Rays Jul. 7 6.1 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 5.2 4 0 0 5 1 at Reds Jun. 25 5.0 7 3 3 7 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 131 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 46 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .332/.409/.577 on the season.

Acuna will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double and a walk.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Brewers Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Brewers Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has recorded 95 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .253/.360/.571 slash line on the season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

