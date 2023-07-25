The Atlanta Braves (64-34) visit the Boston Red Sox (53-47) to start a two-game series at Fenway Park, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday. The Braves are on the back of a series victory over the Brewers, and the Red Sox a series win over the Mets.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (10-7) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (7-6) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (10-7, 3.36 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (7-6, 3.60 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello (7-6) takes the mound first for the Red Sox in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .248 against him.

Bello has collected nine quality starts this year.

Bello heads into this matchup with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He surrendered at least one earned run in all of his outings in 2023.

Brayan Bello vs. Braves

He will match up with a Braves offense that ranks sixth in the league with 895 total hits (on a .267 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .492 (first in the league) with 187 total home runs (first in MLB play).

Bello has thrown six innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out five against the Braves this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (10-7) will take the mound for the Braves, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.36, a 2.59 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.368 in 19 games this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Morton has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

The 39-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 17th, 1.368 WHIP ranks 51st, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Charlie Morton vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox have scored 504 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB. They are batting .265 for the campaign with 111 home runs, 19th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Red Sox in one game, and they have gone 5-for-21 with a double, a home run and two RBI over six innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.