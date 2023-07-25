On Tuesday, Chloe Paquet (No. 217 in the world) faces Reka Luca Jani (No. 169) in the Round of 32 of the Ladies Open Lausanne.

In this Round of 32 match versus Jani (+140), Paquet is favored with -185 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Reka Luca Jani vs. Chloe Paquet Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reka Luca Jani vs. Chloe Paquet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Chloe Paquet has a 64.9% chance to win.

Reka Luca Jani Chloe Paquet +140 Odds to Win Match -185 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 44.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reka Luca Jani vs. Chloe Paquet Trends and Insights

Jani is coming off a 6-0, 6-3 win over Amandine Hesse in Monday's qualifying round.

In the qualifying round on Monday, Paquet took home the victory against No. 242-ranked Carol Zhao, winning 6-2, 6-4.

Jani has played 17 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 20.6 games per match.

In her nine matches on clay over the past year, Jani has played an average of 20.4 games.

Paquet has played 14 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 23.9 games per match and winning 47.9% of those games.

In two matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Paquet has averaged 29.0 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 51.7% of the games.

Jani and Paquet have met once dating back to 2015, in the BNP Paribas Open qualifying round. Paquet won that bout 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

In three total sets against each other, Paquet has taken two, while Jani has secured one.

Paquet has bettered Jani in 15 of 29 total games between them, good for a 51.7% winning percentage.

In one match between Jani and Paquet, they have played 29.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.