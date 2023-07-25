On Tuesday, Sara Sorribes Tormo (No. 87 in the world) faces Susan Bandecchi (No. 454) in the Round of 32 of the Ladies Open Lausanne.

Sorribes Tormo carries -2500 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 versus Bandecchi (+950).

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Susan Bandecchi Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Court Surface: Clay

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Susan Bandecchi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sara Sorribes Tormo has a 96.2% chance to win.

Sara Sorribes Tormo Susan Bandecchi -2500 Odds to Win Match +950 96.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 9.5% 67.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 32.3

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Susan Bandecchi Trends and Insights

Sorribes Tormo is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 52-ranked Jasmine Paolini, 6-7, 0-6, in the semifinals at the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open.

In the Wimbledon (her previous tournament), Bandecchi was taken down in the qualifying round by No. 141-ranked Maria Lourdes Carle, 6-4, 1-6, 2-6.

Sorribes Tormo has played 20.2 games per match in her 20 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In her 12 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Sorribes Tormo has played an average of 18.5 games.

Bandecchi has averaged 25.4 games per match in her seven matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 46.6% of the games.

On clay courts, Bandecchi has played one match and averaged 20.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

This is the first time that Sorribes Tormo and Bandecchi have played in the last five years.

