Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Susan Bandecchi: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Ladies Open Lausanne
On Tuesday, Sara Sorribes Tormo (No. 87 in the world) faces Susan Bandecchi (No. 454) in the Round of 32 of the Ladies Open Lausanne.
Sorribes Tormo carries -2500 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 versus Bandecchi (+950).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Susan Bandecchi Match Information
- Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, July 25
- Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne
- Location: Lausanne, Switzerland
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Susan Bandecchi Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sara Sorribes Tormo has a 96.2% chance to win.
|Sara Sorribes Tormo
|Susan Bandecchi
|-2500
|Odds to Win Match
|+950
|96.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|9.5%
|67.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|32.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Susan Bandecchi Trends and Insights
- Sorribes Tormo is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 52-ranked Jasmine Paolini, 6-7, 0-6, in the semifinals at the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open.
- In the Wimbledon (her previous tournament), Bandecchi was taken down in the qualifying round by No. 141-ranked Maria Lourdes Carle, 6-4, 1-6, 2-6.
- Sorribes Tormo has played 20.2 games per match in her 20 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- In her 12 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Sorribes Tormo has played an average of 18.5 games.
- Bandecchi has averaged 25.4 games per match in her seven matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 46.6% of the games.
- On clay courts, Bandecchi has played one match and averaged 20.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set.
- This is the first time that Sorribes Tormo and Bandecchi have played in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.