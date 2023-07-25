On Tuesday, Filip Misolic (No. 129 in the world) meets Stan Wawrinka (No. 72) in the Round of 32 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

With -250 odds, Wawrinka is the favorite against Misolic (+190) for this matchup.

Stan Wawrinka vs. Filip Misolic Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Stan Wawrinka vs. Filip Misolic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 71.4% chance to win.

Stan Wawrinka Filip Misolic -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 56.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.4

Stan Wawrinka vs. Filip Misolic Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the Swiss Open Gstaad, Wawrinka was eliminated by No. 110-ranked Jaume Munar, 6-7, 1-6, in the Round of 16.

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Misolic beat No. 169-ranked Damir Dzumhur, winning 6-4, 6-3.

Wawrinka has played 40 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 27.3 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his 11 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Wawrinka has played an average of 28.7 games (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

Misolic has averaged 21.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 29 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 48.3% of the games.

In 16 matches on clay courts in the past year, Misolic has averaged 21.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set, winning 49.1% of the games.

This is the first time that Wawrinka and Misolic have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

