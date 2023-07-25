Stan Wawrinka vs. Filip Misolic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
On Tuesday, Filip Misolic (No. 129 in the world) meets Stan Wawrinka (No. 72) in the Round of 32 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.
With -250 odds, Wawrinka is the favorite against Misolic (+190) for this matchup.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Stan Wawrinka vs. Filip Misolic Match Information
- Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, July 25
- Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris
- Location: Umag, Croatia
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Stan Wawrinka vs. Filip Misolic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Stan Wawrinka
|Filip Misolic
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+700
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2800
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|12.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.4%
|56.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.4
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Stan Wawrinka vs. Filip Misolic Trends and Insights
- In his most recent tournament, the Swiss Open Gstaad, Wawrinka was eliminated by No. 110-ranked Jaume Munar, 6-7, 1-6, in the Round of 16.
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Misolic beat No. 169-ranked Damir Dzumhur, winning 6-4, 6-3.
- Wawrinka has played 40 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 27.3 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 11 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Wawrinka has played an average of 28.7 games (23.4 in best-of-three matches).
- Misolic has averaged 21.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 29 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 48.3% of the games.
- In 16 matches on clay courts in the past year, Misolic has averaged 21.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set, winning 49.1% of the games.
- This is the first time that Wawrinka and Misolic have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.