The Connecticut Sun (17-6) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Dallas Wings (13-9) on Tuesday, July 25 at College Park Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Sun's most recent outing on Saturday ended in an 86-78 win against the Dream.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Sun vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas paces the Sun in rebounding (9.6 per game) and assists (8), and averages 14.8 points. She also puts up 1.9 steals (first in the WNBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner is posting a team-best 18.2 points per contest. And she is producing 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists, making 42.6% of her shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest (ninth in league).

The Sun get 11 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Tiffany Hayes.

Brionna Jones gets the Sun 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. She also averages 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Sun receive 8.7 points, 2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Natisha Hiedeman.

Sun vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total -

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Wings or Sun with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.