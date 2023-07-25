The Connecticut Sun (17-6) will turn to DeWanna Bonner (18.2 points per game, 11th in WNBA) when they attempt to take down Arike Ogunbowale (21.9, third) and the Dallas Wings (13-9) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at College Park Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS.

Sun vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: College Park Center

College Park Center

Key Stats for Sun vs. Wings

Connecticut's 83.9 points per game are only 1.6 more points than the 82.3 Dallas allows to opponents.

Connecticut is shooting 44.6% from the field, one% higher than the 43.6% Dallas' opponents have shot this season.

This season, the Sun have a 13-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

Connecticut is making 36.7% of its shots from beyond the arc, which is three percentage points higher than the 33.7% Dallas' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Sun are 8-3 in games when the team makes more than 33.7% of their three-point shots.

Dallas averages 39.2 rebounds per game, outrebounding Connecticut by 5.2 boards per contest.

Sun Recent Performance

In their past 10 games, the Sun are putting up 85.3 points per game, 1.4 more than their season average (83.9).

Connecticut is making 8.4 threes per game in its previous 10 games, which is 1.2 more than its average for the season (7.2). Likewise, it has a higher three-point percentage over its last 10 contests (40.8%) compared to its season average from three-point land (36.7%).

