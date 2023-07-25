Lucia Bronzetti (No. 69) will take on Tamara Zidansek (No. 133) in the Round of 32 of the Ladies Open Lausanne on Tuesday, July 25.

In this Round of 32 match, Zidansek is favored (-155) against Bronzetti (+120) .

Tamara Zidansek vs. Lucia Bronzetti Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Tamara Zidansek vs. Lucia Bronzetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tamara Zidansek has a 60.8% chance to win.

Tamara Zidansek Lucia Bronzetti -155 Odds to Win Match +120 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 54.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.1

Tamara Zidansek vs. Lucia Bronzetti Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of the Wimbledon on June 28, 2023 (her most recent match), Zidansek was dropped by Kaja Juvan 4-6, 4-6.

In the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open (her previous tournament), Bronzetti was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 159-ranked Erika Andreeva, 6-4, 0-6, 2-6.

In her 24 matches over the past year across all court types, Zidansek has played an average of 23.2 games.

On clay, Zidansek has played seven matches over the past year, totaling 22.4 games per match while winning 54.8% of games.

In the past year, Bronzetti has played 26 total matches (across all court types), winning 45.3% of the games. She averages 21.5 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

On clay, Bronzetti has played 11 matches and averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

On July 16, 2021, Zidansek and Bronzetti played in the Ladies Open Lausanne quarterfinals. Zidansek secured the win 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

In three total sets against one another, Zidansek has won two, while Bronzetti has claimed one.

Zidansek and Bronzetti have matched up for 29 total games, and Zidansek has won more often, securing 16 of them.

Zidansek and Bronzetti have squared off one time, averaging 29.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

