In the BNP Paribas Poland Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 107-ranked Tereza Martincova meets No. 45 Shuai Zhang.

In the Round of 32, Martincova is the favorite against Zhang, with -350 odds against the underdog's +240.

Tereza Martincova vs. Shuai Zhang Match Information

Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open

The BNP Paribas Poland Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Tereza Martincova vs. Shuai Zhang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tereza Martincova has a 77.8% chance to win.

Tereza Martincova Shuai Zhang -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 58 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42

Tereza Martincova vs. Shuai Zhang Trends and Insights

Martincova is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 80-ranked Nadia Podoroska, 6-3, 6-7, 4-6, in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.

In her last match, which was slated for July 18, 2023 at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Zhang was eliminated against Amarissa Kiara Toth via walkover.

In her 50 matches over the past year across all court types, Martincova has played an average of 22.9 games.

Martincova has played 35 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.3 games per match.

Zhang has played 41 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 18.9 games per match and winning 47.1% of those games.

Zhang has averaged 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set in 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.2% of those games.

On June 10, 2022, Martincova and Zhang played in the Viking Open Nottingham quarterfinals. Martincova came out on top 6-3, 6-2.

In two total sets against one another, Martincova has won two, while Zhang has claimed zero.

Martincova and Zhang have matched up for 17 total games, and Martincova has won more often, securing 12 of them.

In their one match against each other, Martincova and Zhang are averaging 17.0 games and 2.0 sets.

