In the Hamburg European Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 123-ranked Thiago Seyboth Wild faces No. 70 Juan Pablo Varillas.

Compared to the underdog Varillas (-110), Seyboth Wild is favored (-120) to advance to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Thiago Seyboth Wild has a 54.5% chance to win.

Thiago Seyboth Wild Juan Pablo Varillas -120 Odds to Win Match -110 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 51.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Trends and Insights

Seyboth Wild took down Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-3 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

In his last match in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open Gstaad, Varillas went down 7-6, 1-6, 4-6 against Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

In his 15 matches over the past year across all court types, Seyboth Wild has played an average of 29.5 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Seyboth Wild has played 12 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 29.2 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.3% of games.

In his 35 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Varillas is averaging 24.4 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.4% of those games.

In 28 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Varillas has averaged 23.3 games per match (20.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 51.0% of the games.

Going back to 2015, Varillas and Seyboth Wild have played four times, and Varillas is 3-1, including a 6-4, 6-2 victory for Varillas at the ATP Challenger Sao Leopoldo, Brazil Men Singles 2022 on November 19, 2022, the last time these two matched up.

Varillas has clinched six sets against Seyboth Wild (good for a 75.0% win rate), compared to Seyboth Wild's two.

Varillas has taken down Seyboth Wild in 48 of 85 total games between them, good for a 56.5% winning percentage.

Varillas and Seyboth Wild have faced off four times, and they have averaged 21.3 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.