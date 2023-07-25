On Tuesday, Valentini Grammatikopoulou (No. 170 in the world) takes on Dalila Jakupovic (No. 267) in the Round of 32 of the Ladies Open Lausanne.

Jakupovic is favored (-135) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Grammatikopoulou, who is +105.

Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs. Dalila Jakupovic Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs. Dalila Jakupovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dalila Jakupovic has a 57.4% chance to win.

Valentini Grammatikopoulou Dalila Jakupovic +105 Odds to Win Match -135 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 48.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.3

Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs. Dalila Jakupovic Trends and Insights

Grammatikopoulou defeated Valentina Ryser 6-1, 6-3 in the qualifying round on Monday.

Jakupovic is coming off a 6-4, 7-5 victory over No. 442-ranked Jenny Duerst in the qualifying round on Monday.

Grammatikopoulou has played 12 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 20.1 games per match.

On clay, Grammatikopoulou has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 18.8 games per match while winning 43.6% of games.

In the past 12 months, Jakupovic has competed in nine total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 41.8% of the games. She averages 20.4 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

Jakupovic has averaged 20.7 games per match and 8.9 games per set through three matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Grammatikopoulou and Jakupovic have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

