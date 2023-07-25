On Tuesday, Valentini Grammatikopoulou (No. 170 in the world) takes on Dalila Jakupovic (No. 267) in the Round of 32 of the Ladies Open Lausanne.

Jakupovic is favored (-135) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Grammatikopoulou, who is +105.

Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs. Dalila Jakupovic Match Information

  • Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, July 25
  • Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne
  • Location: Lausanne, Switzerland
  • Court Surface: Clay

Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs. Dalila Jakupovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dalila Jakupovic has a 57.4% chance to win.

Valentini Grammatikopoulou Dalila Jakupovic
+105 Odds to Win Match -135
48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4%
48.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.3

Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs. Dalila Jakupovic Trends and Insights

  • Grammatikopoulou defeated Valentina Ryser 6-1, 6-3 in the qualifying round on Monday.
  • Jakupovic is coming off a 6-4, 7-5 victory over No. 442-ranked Jenny Duerst in the qualifying round on Monday.
  • Grammatikopoulou has played 12 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 20.1 games per match.
  • On clay, Grammatikopoulou has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 18.8 games per match while winning 43.6% of games.
  • In the past 12 months, Jakupovic has competed in nine total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 41.8% of the games. She averages 20.4 games per match and 9.7 games per set.
  • Jakupovic has averaged 20.7 games per match and 8.9 games per set through three matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.
  • This is the first time that Grammatikopoulou and Jakupovic have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

