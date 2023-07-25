In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Lin Zhu (No. 38 in rankings) will take on Xiyu Wang (No. 80) in the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open.

With -125 odds, Wang is favored over Zhu (+100) for this matchup.

Xiyu Wang vs. Lin Zhu Match Information

Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open

The BNP Paribas Poland Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Xiyu Wang vs. Lin Zhu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xiyu Wang has a 55.6% chance to win.

Xiyu Wang Lin Zhu -125 Odds to Win Match +100 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 50.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.2

Xiyu Wang vs. Lin Zhu Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon on July 5, 2023 (her most recent match), Wang was dropped by Mirra Andreeva 4-6, 6-3, 5-7.

Zhu most recently played on July 3, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon and was defeated 1-6, 3-6 by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek.

Wang has played 23.5 games per match in her 46 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Wang has played 23.6 games per match in her 28 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In the past 12 months, Zhu has played 41 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.6% of the games. She averages 21.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Zhu is averaging 21.5 games per match and 9.3 games per set in 32 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Wang and Zhu have split 1-1. Zhu came out on top in their most recent clash on January 30, 2023, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

In five total sets against one another, Wang has won three, while Zhu has secured two.

Wang and Zhu have squared off in 41 total games, and Wang has won more often, claiming 21 of them.

In two matches between Wang and Zhu, they have played 20.5 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

