The New York Mets and New York Yankees take the field on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET. Brandon Nimmo and Gleyber Torres have been on a tear as of late for their respective teams.

Yankees vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 141 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Yankees are 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Yankees rank 19th in the league with 440 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .301.

The Yankees have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

The Yankees strike out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

The Yankees have the eighth-best ERA (3.88) in the majors this season.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.251 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees' Domingo German (5-6) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

He has six quality starts in 18 chances this season.

German has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Angels L 5-1 Away Domingo Germán Patrick Sandoval 7/19/2023 Angels L 7-3 Away Carlos Rodón Chase Silseth 7/21/2023 Royals W 5-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Alec Marsh 7/22/2023 Royals W 5-2 Home Gerrit Cole Brady Singer 7/23/2023 Royals W 8-5 Home Luis Severino Jordan Lyles 7/25/2023 Mets - Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets - Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles - Away Clarke Schmidt Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles - Away Gerrit Cole Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles - Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Glasnow

