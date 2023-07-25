How to Watch the Yankees vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 25
The New York Mets and New York Yankees take the field on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET. Brandon Nimmo and Gleyber Torres have been on a tear as of late for their respective teams.
Yankees vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees have hit 141 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- The Yankees are 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .407 this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Yankees rank 19th in the league with 440 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .301.
- The Yankees have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- The Yankees strike out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the eighth-best ERA (3.88) in the majors this season.
- Yankees pitchers have a 1.251 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees' Domingo German (5-6) will make his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
- He has six quality starts in 18 chances this season.
- German has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/18/2023
|Angels
|L 5-1
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Patrick Sandoval
|7/19/2023
|Angels
|L 7-3
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Chase Silseth
|7/21/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Alec Marsh
|7/22/2023
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Brady Singer
|7/23/2023
|Royals
|W 8-5
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Jordan Lyles
|7/25/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Justin Verlander
|7/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|José Quintana
|7/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Tyler Wells
|7/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
|7/31/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Glasnow
