In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Christopher O'Connell (No. 68 in rankings) will face Zsombor Piros (No. 124) in the Round of 32 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

O'Connell is favored (-125) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Piros, who is +100.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Zsombor Piros vs. Christopher O'Connell Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, July 25 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Zsombor Piros vs. Christopher O'Connell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Christopher O'Connell has a 55.6% chance to win.

Zsombor Piros Christopher O'Connell +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 48.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Zsombor Piros vs. Christopher O'Connell Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the Wimbledon, Piros was beaten by No. 209-ranked Shintaro Mochizuki, 3-6, 4-6, 1-6, in the qualifying round.

In his most recent match on July 8, 2023, O'Connell was defeated 6-7, 6-7, 6-7 against Christopher Eubanks in the Round of 32 of the Wimbledon.

Piros has played 24.6 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 15 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In his three matches on clay over the past year, Piros has played an average of 24.0 games (24.0 in best-of-three matches).

O'Connell has averaged 25.6 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 47 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 50.2% of the games.

On clay surfaces, O'Connell has played 14 matches and averaged 25.3 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set.

Going back to 2015, O'Connell and Piros have met three times, and O'Connell is 2-1, including a 6-2, 6-4 win for Piros at the ATP Challenger Split, Croatia Men Singles 2023 on April 15, 2023, the last time these two matched up.

O'Connell has clinched four sets against Piros (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Piros' two.

O'Connell has taken 27 games (54.0% win rate) versus Piros, who has claimed 23 games.

In three matches between Piros and O'Connell, they have played 16.7 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.