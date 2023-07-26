Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Braves - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Spencer Strider) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .259.
- Duvall has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 39 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.5% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 39), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Duvall has had an RBI in 17 games this year (43.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (41.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|.295
|AVG
|.213
|.352
|OBP
|.300
|.526
|SLG
|.492
|11
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|10
|25/6
|K/BB
|23/6
|1
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 105 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Braves are sending Strider (11-3) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 11-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 30th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 13th, and 14.6 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
