On Wednesday, Harold Mayot (No. 182 in the world) takes on Adrian Andreev (No. 210) in the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023.

Mayot is getting -145 odds to bring home a victory versus Andreev (+105).

Adrian Andreev vs. Harold Mayot Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 Venue: Tennisclub Zug

Tennisclub Zug Location: Zug, Switzerland

Zug, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Adrian Andreev vs. Harold Mayot Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Harold Mayot has a 59.2% chance to win.

Adrian Andreev Harold Mayot +105 Odds to Win Match -145 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 48.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.6

Adrian Andreev vs. Harold Mayot Trends and Insights

Andreev took down Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Mayot clinched a victory against No. 211-ranked Frederico Ferreira Silva, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Through eight matches over the past year (across all court types), Andreev has played 22.4 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.2% of them.

In his four matches on clay over the past 12 months, Andreev has played an average of 19.8 games (19.8 in best-of-three matches).

Mayot has played seven matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 25.1 games per match (19.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 56.2% of those games.

Mayot has averaged 24.0 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and 12.0 games per set through one match on clay surfaces in the past year.

In the one match between Andreev and Mayot dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Oeiras 3, Portugal Men Singles 2023 Round of 32, Andreev came out on top 6-3, 6-4.

In two total sets against each other, Andreev has clinched two, while Mayot has claimed zero.

Andreev has the edge in 19 total games against Mayot, winning 12 of them.

In their one match against each other, Andreev and Mayot are averaging 19.0 games and 2.0 sets.

