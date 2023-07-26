On Wednesday, Aleksandar Vukic (No. 82 in the world) takes on Yoshihito Nishioka (No. 31) in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.

Nishioka is getting -135 odds to take home a win against Vukic (+105).

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

The Truist Atlanta Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yoshihito Nishioka has a 57.4% chance to win.

Aleksandar Vukic Yoshihito Nishioka +105 Odds to Win Match -135 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 48.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.2

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Vukic beat Ethan Quinn 7-6, 6-3.

In his last match on July 3, 2023, Nishioka came up short 4-6, 3-6, 3-6 against Daniel Elahi Galan in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.

Vukic has played 34 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 24.6 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his 21 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Vukic has played an average of 23.8 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

Nishioka has played 46 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 25.5 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.7% of those games.

Nishioka has averaged 24.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 36 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.1% of those games.

Vukic and Nishioka have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the 2018 ATP Challenger Kobe, Japan Men Singles Round of 16. Nishioka won that matchup 6-2, 7-6.

In two head-to-head sets between Nishioka and Vukic, Nishioka has yet to drop any of them.

Nishioka has won 13 games (61.9% win rate) versus Vukic, who has claimed eight games.

Nishioka and Vukic have squared off one time, and they have averaged 21.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

