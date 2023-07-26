In the Round of 16 of the Hamburg European Open on Wednesday, Alexander Zverev (ranked No. 19) faces Maximilian Marterer (No. 144).

Compared to the underdog Marterer (+550), Zverev is the favorite (-1000) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Alexander Zverev vs. Maximilian Marterer Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Alexander Zverev vs. Maximilian Marterer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 90.9% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Maximilian Marterer -1000 Odds to Win Match +550 +350 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 90.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 15.4% 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 64.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.3

Alexander Zverev vs. Maximilian Marterer Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Zverev took down Alex Molcan 6-0, 6-3.

Marterer was victorious 7-6, 6-2 against Rudolf Molleker in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Zverev has played 26.0 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 42 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On clay, Zverev has played 22 matches over the past year, totaling 24.1 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.8% of games.

Marterer has played 27 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 25.4 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.0% of those games.

On clay courts, Marterer has played five matches and averaged 21.8 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

This is the first time that Zverev and Marterer have matched up in the last five years.

