Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .302 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the hill, July 26 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Mets.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with an OBP of .334 this season while batting .249 with 34 walks and 44 runs scored.
- In 65.6% of his games this season (61 of 93), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (20.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 10.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.1% of his games this year, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 37.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|40
|.296
|AVG
|.190
|.368
|OBP
|.291
|.480
|SLG
|.281
|18
|XBH
|8
|9
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|15
|43/19
|K/BB
|46/15
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets will send Quintana (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.