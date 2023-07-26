In the Round of 16 of the Hamburg on Wednesday, Arantxa Rus (ranked No. 60) meets Nadia Podoroska (No. 66).

In this Round of 16 matchup, Rus is favored (-150) versus Podoroska (+115) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Arantxa Rus vs. Nadia Podoroska Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Arantxa Rus vs. Nadia Podoroska Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arantxa Rus has a 60.0% chance to win.

Arantxa Rus Nadia Podoroska -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 52.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Arantxa Rus vs. Nadia Podoroska Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Rus took down No. 129-ranked Maria Timofeeva, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Podoroska took down Viktoriya Tomova 6-1, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In her 22 matches over the past year across all court types, Rus has played an average of 21.9 games.

On clay, Rus has played 13 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.2 games per match while winning 54.0% of games.

In her 26 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Podoroska is averaging 20.9 games per match and winning 47.5% of those games.

On clay courts, Podoroska has played 11 matches and averaged 21.1 games per match and 8.6 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Rus and Podoroska have not competed against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.