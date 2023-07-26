Arthur Rinderknech (No. 80 ranking) will face Stefano Travaglia (No. 221) in the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 on Wednesday, July 26.

Rinderknech has -250 odds to grab a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Travaglia (+175).

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Stefano Travaglia Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 Venue: Tennisclub Zug

Tennisclub Zug Location: Zug, Switzerland

Zug, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Stefano Travaglia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Rinderknech has a 71.4% chance to win.

Arthur Rinderknech Stefano Travaglia -250 Odds to Win Match +175 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 52.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.1

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Stefano Travaglia Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Rinderknech defeated No. 431-ranked Gianmarco Ferrari, 7-6, 6-3.

Travaglia advanced to the Round of 16 by beating Mika Brunold 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday.

Rinderknech has played 25.1 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 46 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Rinderknech has played seven matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 26.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

Travaglia is averaging 19.3 games per match (19.3 in best-of-three matches) in his six matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 54.3% of those games.

Travaglia has averaged 19.0 games per match (19.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set through three matches on clay courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Rinderknech and Travaglia have played in the last five years.

