On Wednesday, Brandon Nakashima (No. 58 in the world) meets Christopher Eubanks (No. 32) in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.

Nakashima is the favorite (-125) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Eubanks, who is +100.

Christopher Eubanks vs. Brandon Nakashima Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

The Truist Atlanta Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Christopher Eubanks vs. Brandon Nakashima Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Brandon Nakashima has a 55.6% chance to win.

Christopher Eubanks Brandon Nakashima +100 Odds to Win Match -125 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 49 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51

Christopher Eubanks vs. Brandon Nakashima Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Eubanks took down Andres Martin 6-2, 6-4.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Nakashima clinched a victory against No. 74-ranked Max Purcell, winning 6-3, 7-6.

Eubanks has played 48 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 29.1 games per match (25.9 in best-of-three matches).

Through 29 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Eubanks has played 27.5 games per match (25.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.2% of them.

Nakashima has averaged 25.5 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 48 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.3% of the games.

Nakashima is averaging 23.6 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set in 37 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Nakashima has posted a 2-1 record against Eubanks. Their most recent match on March 22, 2021, at the Miami Open presented by Itau, was won by Nakashima 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.

In seven total sets against each other, Nakashima has taken four, while Eubanks has claimed three.

Nakashima and Eubanks have matched up for 81 total games, and Nakashima has won more often, claiming 42 of them.

In three matches between Eubanks and Nakashima, they have played 27.0 games and 2.3 sets per match on average.

