In the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 287-ranked Dino Prizmic meets No. 124 Zsombor Piros.

In this Round of 16 matchup, Piros is favored (-120) versus Prizmic (-105) .

Dino Prizmic vs. Zsombor Piros Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Dino Prizmic vs. Zsombor Piros Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Zsombor Piros has a 54.5% chance to win.

Dino Prizmic Zsombor Piros -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 52.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.9

Dino Prizmic vs. Zsombor Piros Trends and Insights

Prizmic defeated Duje Ajdukovic 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Piros advanced to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 68-ranked Christopher O'Connell 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday.

Prizmic has played five matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 16.0 games per match (16.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his five matches on clay over the past 12 months, Prizmic has played an average of 16.0 games (16.0 in best-of-three matches).

Piros is averaging 24.6 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 15 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 47.2% of those games.

Piros has averaged 24.0 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.0 games per set through three matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Prizmic and Piros have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

