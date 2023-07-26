Dino Prizmic vs. Zsombor Piros: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
In the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 287-ranked Dino Prizmic meets No. 124 Zsombor Piros.
In this Round of 16 matchup, Piros is favored (-120) versus Prizmic (-105) .
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Dino Prizmic vs. Zsombor Piros Match Information
- Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, July 26
- Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris
- Location: Umag, Croatia
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Dino Prizmic vs. Zsombor Piros Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Zsombor Piros has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Dino Prizmic
|Zsombor Piros
|-105
|Odds to Win Match
|-120
|+3300
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1800
|51.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|54.5%
|2.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.3%
|52.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.9
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Dino Prizmic vs. Zsombor Piros Trends and Insights
- Prizmic defeated Duje Ajdukovic 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- Piros advanced to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 68-ranked Christopher O'Connell 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday.
- Prizmic has played five matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 16.0 games per match (16.0 in best-of-three matches).
- In his five matches on clay over the past 12 months, Prizmic has played an average of 16.0 games (16.0 in best-of-three matches).
- Piros is averaging 24.6 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 15 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 47.2% of those games.
- Piros has averaged 24.0 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.0 games per set through three matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.
- This is the first time that Prizmic and Piros have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.