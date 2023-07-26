DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 30 walks while batting .232.
- LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 57 games this year (of 86 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.0% of his games.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (33.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.253
|AVG
|.209
|.330
|OBP
|.272
|.437
|SLG
|.307
|16
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|9
|39/16
|K/BB
|38/14
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets are sending Quintana (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.