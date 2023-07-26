In a match slated for Wednesday, Chloe Paquet (No. 217 in rankings) will face Elina Avanesyan (No. 68) in the Round of 16 of the Ladies Open Lausanne.

With -400 odds, Avanesyan is favored over Paquet (+290) for this matchup.

Elina Avanesyan vs. Chloe Paquet Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Elina Avanesyan vs. Chloe Paquet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elina Avanesyan has an 80.0% chance to win.

Elina Avanesyan Chloe Paquet -400 Odds to Win Match +290 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 60.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.9

Elina Avanesyan vs. Chloe Paquet Trends and Insights

Avanesyan made it past Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 2-0 in the Round of 32.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Paquet defeated No. 169-ranked Reka Luca Jani, winning 7-5, 6-2.

In her 38 matches over the past year across all court types, Avanesyan has played an average of 21.2 games.

On clay, Avanesyan has played 14 matches over the past year, totaling 20.4 games per match while winning 54.2% of games.

In her 13 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Paquet is averaging 23.6 games per match while winning 47.6% of those games.

Paquet has averaged 29.0 games per match and 9.7 games per set through two matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Avanesyan and Paquet have not played against each other.

