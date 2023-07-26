On Wednesday, Matteo Arnaldi (No. 76 in the world) takes on Flavio Cobolli (No. 148) in the Round of 16 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

Arnaldi carries -190 odds to win a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Cobolli (+145).

Flavio Cobolli vs. Matteo Arnaldi Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Flavio Cobolli vs. Matteo Arnaldi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Arnaldi has a 65.5% chance to win.

Flavio Cobolli Matteo Arnaldi +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +750 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.8% 47.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.8

Flavio Cobolli vs. Matteo Arnaldi Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Cobolli took down Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3.

Arnaldi was victorious 6-3, 6-2 against Jesper de Jong in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In his 31 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Cobolli has played an average of 21.0 games (20.8 in best-of-three matches).

In his 18 matches on clay over the past year, Cobolli has played an average of 21.1 games (20.8 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Arnaldi has played 32 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.8% of the games. He averages 24.8 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

Arnaldi has averaged 25.0 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set in 15 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

In head-to-head meetings, Arnaldi has compiled two wins, while Cobolli has one. In their most recent meeting on August 1, 2022, Arnaldi came out on top 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Arnaldi and Cobolli have matched up in nine total sets, with Arnaldi winning five of them and Cobolli four.

Including all matches between Cobolli and Arnaldi, each player has claimed 42 games.

Arnaldi and Cobolli have squared off three times, and they have averaged 28 games and three sets per match.

