Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Mets.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .204 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- Stanton has had a hit in 29 of 51 games this year (56.9%), including multiple hits nine times (17.6%).
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (23.5%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this year (39.2%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (17.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this season (37.3%), including three games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|.196
|AVG
|.213
|.275
|OBP
|.293
|.402
|SLG
|.506
|8
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|18
|26/10
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.40).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Quintana (0-1) gets the start for the Mets, his second of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
