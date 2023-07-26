Harrison Bader -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the hill, on July 26 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Mets Starter: José Quintana

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks while batting .249.

Bader has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has gone deep in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 51), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.3% of his games this season, Bader has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (21.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 39.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 21 .240 AVG .260 .279 OBP .280 .413 SLG .429 9 XBH 6 4 HR 3 18 RBI 14 19/4 K/BB 13/2 6 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings