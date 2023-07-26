Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Braves - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Jarren Duran, with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, July 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Braves.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .316 with 29 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 20 walks.
- Duran will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with one homer during his last outings.
- In 64.6% of his games this season (51 of 79), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (30.4%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (7.6%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has driven home a run in 24 games this season (30.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.359
|AVG
|.273
|.423
|OBP
|.309
|.595
|SLG
|.424
|21
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|12
|31/14
|K/BB
|42/6
|14
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 11-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 30th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 13th, and 14.6 K/9 ranks first.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.