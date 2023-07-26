Jiri Lehecka vs. Dominic Thiem: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
On Wednesday, Jiri Lehecka (No. 33 in the world) faces Dominic Thiem (No. 112) in the Round of 16 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.
Against the underdog Thiem (+110), Lehecka is favored (-145) to advance to the quarterfinals.
Jiri Lehecka vs. Dominic Thiem Match Information
- Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, July 26
- Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris
- Location: Umag, Croatia
- Court Surface: Clay
Jiri Lehecka vs. Dominic Thiem Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jiri Lehecka has a 59.2% chance to win.
|Jiri Lehecka
|Dominic Thiem
|-145
|Odds to Win Match
|+110
|+650
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+650
|59.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|47.6%
|13.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|13.3%
|51.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.3
Jiri Lehecka vs. Dominic Thiem Trends and Insights
- Lehecka is coming off a loss to Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 16 at the Wimbledon, falling 4-6, 2-6 (retired).
- Thiem beat Facundo Bagnis 6-4, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- In his 53 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Lehecka has played an average of 25.3 games (22.7 in best-of-three matches).
- On clay, Lehecka has played 12 matches over the past year, totaling 24.7 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 47.6% of games.
- Thiem is averaging 24.8 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) through his 44 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 48.6% of those games.
- In 20 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Thiem has averaged 23.2 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 50.6% of the games.
- This is the first time that Lehecka and Thiem have matched up in the last five years.
