On Wednesday, Jiri Lehecka (No. 33 in the world) faces Dominic Thiem (No. 112) in the Round of 16 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

Against the underdog Thiem (+110), Lehecka is favored (-145) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Jiri Lehecka vs. Dominic Thiem Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Jiri Lehecka vs. Dominic Thiem Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jiri Lehecka has a 59.2% chance to win.

Jiri Lehecka Dominic Thiem -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +650 Odds to Win Tournament +650 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3% 51.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.3

Jiri Lehecka vs. Dominic Thiem Trends and Insights

Lehecka is coming off a loss to Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 16 at the Wimbledon, falling 4-6, 2-6 (retired).

Thiem beat Facundo Bagnis 6-4, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In his 53 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Lehecka has played an average of 25.3 games (22.7 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Lehecka has played 12 matches over the past year, totaling 24.7 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 47.6% of games.

Thiem is averaging 24.8 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) through his 44 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 48.6% of those games.

In 20 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Thiem has averaged 23.2 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 50.6% of the games.

This is the first time that Lehecka and Thiem have matched up in the last five years.

