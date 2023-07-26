No. 172-ranked Jozef Kovalik will take on No. 18 Lorenzo Musetti in the Hamburg European Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, July 26.

In this Round of 16 match against Kovalik (+550), Musetti is favored to win with -1000 odds.

Jozef Kovalik vs. Lorenzo Musetti Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Jozef Kovalik vs. Lorenzo Musetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 90.9% chance to win.

Jozef Kovalik Lorenzo Musetti +550 Odds to Win Match -1000 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +550 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 90.9% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 36.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.8

Jozef Kovalik vs. Lorenzo Musetti Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 123-ranked Thiago Seyboth Wild 7-6, 6-4 on Tuesday, Kovalik advanced to the Round of 16.

Musetti advanced to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 186-ranked Elias Ymer 6-4, 6-1 on Tuesday.

Kovalik has played 23.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 23 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On clay, Kovalik has played 18 matches over the past year, totaling 24.8 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.2% of games.

In the past year, Musetti has played 62 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.4% of the games. He averages 23.9 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set.

Musetti has averaged 21.9 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.2 games per set in 27 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Kovalik and Musetti have not played each other since 2015.

