Jozef Kovalik vs. Lorenzo Musetti: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hamburg European Open
No. 172-ranked Jozef Kovalik will take on No. 18 Lorenzo Musetti in the Hamburg European Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, July 26.
In this Round of 16 match against Kovalik (+550), Musetti is favored to win with -1000 odds.
Jozef Kovalik vs. Lorenzo Musetti Match Information
- Tournament: The Hamburg European Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, July 26
- Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh
- Location: Hamburg, Germany
- Court Surface: Clay
Jozef Kovalik vs. Lorenzo Musetti Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 90.9% chance to win.
|Jozef Kovalik
|Lorenzo Musetti
|+550
|Odds to Win Match
|-1000
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+550
|15.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|90.9%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|15.4%
|36.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|63.8
Jozef Kovalik vs. Lorenzo Musetti Trends and Insights
- By defeating No. 123-ranked Thiago Seyboth Wild 7-6, 6-4 on Tuesday, Kovalik advanced to the Round of 16.
- Musetti advanced to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 186-ranked Elias Ymer 6-4, 6-1 on Tuesday.
- Kovalik has played 23.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 23 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- On clay, Kovalik has played 18 matches over the past year, totaling 24.8 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.2% of games.
- In the past year, Musetti has played 62 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.4% of the games. He averages 23.9 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set.
- Musetti has averaged 21.9 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.2 games per set in 27 matches on clay courts in the past year.
- Kovalik and Musetti have not played each other since 2015.
