No. 172-ranked Jozef Kovalik will take on No. 18 Lorenzo Musetti in the Hamburg European Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, July 26.

In this Round of 16 match against Kovalik (+550), Musetti is favored to win with -1000 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Jozef Kovalik vs. Lorenzo Musetti Match Information

  • Tournament: The Hamburg European Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, July 26
  • Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh
  • Location: Hamburg, Germany
  • Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jozef Kovalik vs. Lorenzo Musetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 90.9% chance to win.

Jozef Kovalik Lorenzo Musetti
+550 Odds to Win Match -1000
+4000 Odds to Win Tournament +550
15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 90.9%
2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4%
36.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jozef Kovalik vs. Lorenzo Musetti Trends and Insights

  • By defeating No. 123-ranked Thiago Seyboth Wild 7-6, 6-4 on Tuesday, Kovalik advanced to the Round of 16.
  • Musetti advanced to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 186-ranked Elias Ymer 6-4, 6-1 on Tuesday.
  • Kovalik has played 23.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 23 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
  • On clay, Kovalik has played 18 matches over the past year, totaling 24.8 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.2% of games.
  • In the past year, Musetti has played 62 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.4% of the games. He averages 23.9 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set.
  • Musetti has averaged 21.9 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.2 games per set in 27 matches on clay courts in the past year.
  • Kovalik and Musetti have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.