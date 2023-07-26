Julia Riera (No. 143 ranking) will meet Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No. 42) in the Round of 16 of the Ladies Open Lausanne on Wednesday, July 26.

Cocciaretto has -375 odds to secure a win versus Riera (+275).

Julia Riera vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Match Information

  • Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, July 26
  • Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne
  • Location: Lausanne, Switzerland
  • Court Surface: Clay

Julia Riera vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elisabetta Cocciaretto has a 78.9% chance to win.

Julia Riera Elisabetta Cocciaretto
+275 Odds to Win Match -375
26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9%
44.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.7

Julia Riera vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Trends and Insights

  • Riera is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Patricia Maria Tig in Monday's Round of 32.
  • Cocciaretto was victorious 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 versus Celine Naef in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • In her seven matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Riera has played an average of 21.4 games.
  • In her five matches on clay over the past 12 months, Riera has played an average of 22.6 games.
  • In the past 12 months, Cocciaretto has competed in 39 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.5% of the games. She averages 20.7 games per match and 9.5 games per set.
  • On clay surfaces, Cocciaretto has played 11 matches and averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.4 games per set.
  • This is the first time that Riera and Cocciaretto have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

