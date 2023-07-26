Julia Riera vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Ladies Open Lausanne
Julia Riera (No. 143 ranking) will meet Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No. 42) in the Round of 16 of the Ladies Open Lausanne on Wednesday, July 26.
Cocciaretto has -375 odds to secure a win versus Riera (+275).
Julia Riera vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Match Information
- Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, July 26
- Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne
- Location: Lausanne, Switzerland
- Court Surface: Clay
Julia Riera vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Elisabetta Cocciaretto has a 78.9% chance to win.
|Julia Riera
|Elisabetta Cocciaretto
|+275
|Odds to Win Match
|-375
|26.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|78.9%
|44.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.7
Julia Riera vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Trends and Insights
- Riera is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Patricia Maria Tig in Monday's Round of 32.
- Cocciaretto was victorious 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 versus Celine Naef in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- In her seven matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Riera has played an average of 21.4 games.
- In her five matches on clay over the past 12 months, Riera has played an average of 22.6 games.
- In the past 12 months, Cocciaretto has competed in 39 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.5% of the games. She averages 20.7 games per match and 9.5 games per set.
- On clay surfaces, Cocciaretto has played 11 matches and averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.4 games per set.
- This is the first time that Riera and Cocciaretto have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
