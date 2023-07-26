Julia Riera (No. 143 ranking) will meet Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No. 42) in the Round of 16 of the Ladies Open Lausanne on Wednesday, July 26.

Cocciaretto has -375 odds to secure a win versus Riera (+275).

Julia Riera vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Match Information

Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne

The Ladies Open Lausanne Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Julia Riera vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elisabetta Cocciaretto has a 78.9% chance to win.

Julia Riera Elisabetta Cocciaretto +275 Odds to Win Match -375 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 44.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.7

Julia Riera vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Trends and Insights

Riera is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Patricia Maria Tig in Monday's Round of 32.

Cocciaretto was victorious 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 versus Celine Naef in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In her seven matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Riera has played an average of 21.4 games.

In her five matches on clay over the past 12 months, Riera has played an average of 22.6 games.

In the past 12 months, Cocciaretto has competed in 39 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.5% of the games. She averages 20.7 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

On clay surfaces, Cocciaretto has played 11 matches and averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

This is the first time that Riera and Cocciaretto have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

