Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Braves - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .622 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .286 with 23 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- In 70 of 97 games this year (72.2%) Turner has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (33.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has had at least one RBI in 43.3% of his games this year (42 of 97), with two or more RBI 15 times (15.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 51.5% of his games this year (50 of 97), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (12.4%) he has scored more than once.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|46
|.307
|AVG
|.262
|.369
|OBP
|.345
|.470
|SLG
|.488
|19
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|30
|32/17
|K/BB
|34/21
|1
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves will send Strider (11-3) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 11-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 189 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 30th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 13th, and 14.6 K/9 ranks first.
