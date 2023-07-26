On Wednesday, Laslo Djere (No. 57 in the world) takes on Guido Pella (No. 228) in the Round of 16 of the Hamburg European Open.

Compared to the underdog Pella (+210), Djere is the favorite (-275) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Laslo Djere vs. Guido Pella Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Laslo Djere vs. Guido Pella Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Laslo Djere has a 73.3% chance to win.

Laslo Djere Guido Pella -275 Odds to Win Match +210 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 57.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.4

Laslo Djere vs. Guido Pella Trends and Insights

Djere advanced past Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Pella took down No. 121-ranked Thiago Monteiro, winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Djere has played 55 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.7 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Djere has played 19 matches over the past year, totaling 22.7 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.0% of games.

Pella has averaged 29.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 18 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 48.0% of the games.

In eight matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Pella has averaged 26.4 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 46.9% of the games.

On March 2, 2019, Djere and Pella matched up in the 2019 ATP Sao Paulo, Brazil Men Singles semifinals. Pella secured the win 7-6, 7-6.

Pella and Djere have competed in two sets against each other, with Pella taking two of them.

Pella has the upper hand in 26 total games versus Djere, winning 14 of them.

In their one match against each other, Djere and Pella are averaging 26.0 games and 2.0 sets.

