In the Round of 16 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open on Wednesday, Laura Siegemund (ranked No. 153) takes on Lin Zhu (No. 38).

Siegemund has -135 odds to win against Zhu (+105).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Laura Siegemund vs. Lin Zhu Match Information

Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open

The BNP Paribas Poland Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Laura Siegemund vs. Lin Zhu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Laura Siegemund has a 57.4% chance to win.

Laura Siegemund Lin Zhu -135 Odds to Win Match +105 - Odds to Win Tournament +3300 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 51.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Laura Siegemund vs. Lin Zhu Trends and Insights

By beating No. 359-ranked Maja Chwalinska 6-4, 6-1 on Monday, Siegemund reached the Round of 16.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Zhu took down No. 80-ranked Xiyu Wang, winning 6-4, 6-2.

Siegemund has played 22.4 games per match in her 36 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Siegemund has played 22.2 games per match in her 25 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Zhu is averaging 21.4 games per match through her 40 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 50.0% of those games.

Zhu has averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.4 games per set in 31 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.5% of those games.

Siegemund and Zhu have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.