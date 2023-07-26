On Wednesday, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (No. 39 in the world) meets Luca van Assche (No. 77) in the Round of 16 of the Hamburg European Open.

Davidovich Fokina has -250 odds to earn a win against van Assche (+185).

Luca van Assche vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg European Open

The Hamburg European Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Luca van Assche vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has a 71.4% chance to win.

Luca van Assche Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +185 Odds to Win Match -250 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 35.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 43.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.6

Luca van Assche vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Trends and Insights

van Assche is coming off a 7-6, 6-4 victory over No. 81-ranked Alexandre Muller in Monday's Round of 32.

Davidovich Fokina came out on top 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 versus Pedro Cachin in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

van Assche has played 26 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.8 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, van Assche has played 13 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.8 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.2% of games.

In the past 12 months, Davidovich Fokina has competed in 49 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.8% of the games. He averages 26.5 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

In 15 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Davidovich Fokina has averaged 25.2 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set, winning 51.3% of the games.

Davidovich Fokina and van Assche have played two times dating back to 2015, and Davidovich Fokina has won every time, including 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 in their most recent meeting on May 31, 2023 at the French Open.

In five sets between Davidovich Fokina and van Assche, Davidovich Fokina has yet to drop any of them.

Davidovich Fokina has bettered van Assche in 32 of 53 total games between them, good for a 60.4% winning percentage.

van Assche and Davidovich Fokina have faced off two times, averaging 26.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

