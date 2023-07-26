Mirra Andreeva vs. Anna Bondar: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Ladies Open Lausanne
In the Round of 16 of the Ladies Open Lausanne on Wednesday, Mirra Andreeva (ranked No. 64) meets Anna Bondar (No. 155).
In the Round of 16, Andreeva is favored over Bondar, with -700 odds against the underdog's +450.
Mirra Andreeva vs. Anna Bondar Match Information
- Tournament: The Ladies Open Lausanne
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, July 26
- Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne
- Location: Lausanne, Switzerland
- Court Surface: Clay
Mirra Andreeva vs. Anna Bondar Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Mirra Andreeva has an 87.5% chance to win.
|Mirra Andreeva
|Anna Bondar
|-700
|Odds to Win Match
|+450
|+160
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|87.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|18.2%
|38.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|63.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|36.2
Mirra Andreeva vs. Anna Bondar Trends and Insights
- Andreeva is coming off a 6-0, 6-2 victory over No. 145-ranked Dayana Yastremska in Monday's Round of 32.
- Bondar reached the Round of 16 by taking down No. 115-ranked Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov 6-1, 6-3 on Monday.
- Andreeva has played 20.8 games per match in her 18 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- In her 10 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Andreeva has played an average of 18.6 games.
- In the past year, Bondar has played 31 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.2% of the games. She averages 22.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set.
- Bondar has averaged 23.3 games per match and 9.8 games per set through 13 matches on clay courts in the past year.
- This is the first time that Andreeva and Bondar have matched up in the last five years.
