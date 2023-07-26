On Wednesday, Oswald Peraza (on the back of going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Mets Starter: José Quintana

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Peraza is hitting .163 with a double and eight walks.

Peraza has gotten a hit in eight of 17 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In 17 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Peraza has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in five of 17 games so far this year.

Home Away 8 GP 8 .160 AVG .167 .300 OBP .355 .160 SLG .208 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 5/3 K/BB 10/5 1 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings