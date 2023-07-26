In the Round of 16 of the Hamburg on Wednesday, Eva Lys (ranked No. 167) faces Panna Udvardy (No. 96).

Lys has -135 odds to claim a win against Udvardy (+105).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Panna Udvardy vs. Eva Lys Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Panna Udvardy vs. Eva Lys Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Eva Lys has a 57.4% chance to win.

Panna Udvardy Eva Lys +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 49.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Panna Udvardy vs. Eva Lys Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Udvardy defeated No. 83-ranked Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Lys made it to the Round of 16 by beating No. 31-ranked Mayar Sherif 6-1, 6-1 on Tuesday.

Through 14 matches over the past year (across all court types), Udvardy has played 21.4 games per match and won 46.8% of them.

Udvardy has played six matches on clay over the past year, and 24.2 games per match.

In the past year, Lys has competed in 19 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.6% of the games. She averages 19.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

Lys has averaged 16.0 games per match and 10.7 games per set in two matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

Udvardy and Lys have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.