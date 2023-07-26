In the Round of 16 of the Hamburg on Wednesday, Eva Lys (ranked No. 167) faces Panna Udvardy (No. 96).

Lys has -135 odds to claim a win against Udvardy (+105).

Panna Udvardy vs. Eva Lys Match Information

  • Tournament: The Hamburg
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, July 26
  • Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh
  • Location: Hamburg, Germany
  • Court Surface: Clay

Panna Udvardy vs. Eva Lys Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Eva Lys has a 57.4% chance to win.

Panna Udvardy Eva Lys
+105 Odds to Win Match -135
+2000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400
48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4%
4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7%
49.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.5

Panna Udvardy vs. Eva Lys Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Udvardy defeated No. 83-ranked Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.
  • Lys made it to the Round of 16 by beating No. 31-ranked Mayar Sherif 6-1, 6-1 on Tuesday.
  • Through 14 matches over the past year (across all court types), Udvardy has played 21.4 games per match and won 46.8% of them.
  • Udvardy has played six matches on clay over the past year, and 24.2 games per match.
  • In the past year, Lys has competed in 19 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.6% of the games. She averages 19.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set.
  • Lys has averaged 16.0 games per match and 10.7 games per set in two matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.
  • Udvardy and Lys have not played each other since 2015.

