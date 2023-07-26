Panna Udvardy vs. Eva Lys: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hamburg
In the Round of 16 of the Hamburg on Wednesday, Eva Lys (ranked No. 167) faces Panna Udvardy (No. 96).
Lys has -135 odds to claim a win against Udvardy (+105).
Panna Udvardy vs. Eva Lys Match Information
- Tournament: The Hamburg
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, July 26
- Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh
- Location: Hamburg, Germany
- Court Surface: Clay
Panna Udvardy vs. Eva Lys Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Eva Lys has a 57.4% chance to win.
|Panna Udvardy
|Eva Lys
|+105
|Odds to Win Match
|-135
|+2000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1400
|48.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|57.4%
|4.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|6.7%
|49.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50.5
Panna Udvardy vs. Eva Lys Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Udvardy defeated No. 83-ranked Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.
- Lys made it to the Round of 16 by beating No. 31-ranked Mayar Sherif 6-1, 6-1 on Tuesday.
- Through 14 matches over the past year (across all court types), Udvardy has played 21.4 games per match and won 46.8% of them.
- Udvardy has played six matches on clay over the past year, and 24.2 games per match.
- In the past year, Lys has competed in 19 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.6% of the games. She averages 19.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set.
- Lys has averaged 16.0 games per match and 10.7 games per set in two matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.
- Udvardy and Lys have not played each other since 2015.
