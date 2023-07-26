Red Sox vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 26
Wednesday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (54-47) and the Atlanta Braves (64-35) matching up at Fenway Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 26.
The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (11-3, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (7-6, 3.60 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored twice and won each contest.
- When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
- The Red Sox have won in 27, or 51.9%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Boston has a win-loss record of 5-3 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Boston is No. 5 in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (511 total runs).
- Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|@ Athletics
|L 6-5
|Brayan Bello vs Ken Waldichuk
|July 22
|Mets
|L 5-4
|Kutter Crawford vs Kodai Senga
|July 22
|Mets
|W 8-6
|James Paxton vs Max Scherzer
|July 23
|Mets
|W 6-1
|Brennan Bernardino vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 25
|Braves
|W 7-1
|John Schreiber vs Charlie Morton
|July 26
|Braves
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Spencer Strider
|July 28
|@ Giants
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Logan Webb
|July 29
|@ Giants
|-
|James Paxton vs Anthony DeSclafani
|July 30
|@ Giants
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Ross Stripling
|July 31
|@ Mariners
|-
|Brayan Bello vs George Kirby
|August 1
|@ Mariners
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Bryce Miller
