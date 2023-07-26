Wednesday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (54-47) and the Atlanta Braves (64-35) matching up at Fenway Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 26.

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (11-3, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (7-6, 3.60 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored twice and won each contest.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have won in 27, or 51.9%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has a win-loss record of 5-3 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Boston is No. 5 in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (511 total runs).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule