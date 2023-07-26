Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Braves on July 26, 2023
Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Justin Turner and others are available when the Atlanta Braves visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Turner Stats
- Turner has 106 hits with 23 doubles, 16 home runs, 38 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .286/.358/.478 on the season.
- Turner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 25
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 23
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 22 doubles, 24 home runs, 34 walks and 75 RBI (97 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .264/.333/.520 so far this season.
- Devers has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Strider Stats
- Spencer Strider (11-3) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 21st start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 20 starts this season.
- Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- In 20 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 24-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.86), 13th in WHIP (1.089), and first in K/9 (14.6).
Strider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 20
|6.0
|4
|4
|4
|13
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 15
|6.0
|8
|5
|5
|10
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 8
|6.1
|4
|0
|0
|11
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 2
|6.2
|6
|3
|2
|9
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 26
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|10
|2
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 50 walks and 58 RBI (131 total hits). He has swiped 48 bases.
- He has a slash line of .328/.407/.571 so far this year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Brewers
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Brewers
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Brewers
|Jul. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 96 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs, 61 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .254/.361/.569 so far this season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 20
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
