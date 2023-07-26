In the Round of 16 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag on Wednesday, Alexei Popyrin (ranked No. 90) takes on Sebastian Ofner (No. 52).

In this Round of 16 matchup against Popyrin (+125), Ofner is favored to win with -160 odds.

Sebastian Ofner vs. Alexei Popyrin Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Sebastian Ofner vs. Alexei Popyrin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Ofner has a 61.5% chance to win.

Sebastian Ofner Alexei Popyrin -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 53.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.2

Sebastian Ofner vs. Alexei Popyrin Trends and Insights

Ofner came up short 3-6, 4-6 against Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the Nordea Open (his last match).

Popyrin advanced past Benjamin Bonzi 6-4, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Through 28 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Ofner has played 25.8 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.0% of them.

On clay, Ofner has played 22 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.0 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.5% of games.

In his 47 matches in the past year across all court types, Popyrin is averaging 28.0 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.3% of those games.

In 16 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Popyrin has averaged 26.7 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 51.5% of the games.

On June 16, 2022, Ofner and Popyrin played in the ATP Challenger Ilkley, Great Britain Men Singles 2022 Round of 16. Popyrin came out on top 6-7, 7-6, 7-6.

Popyrin and Ofner have faced off in three total sets, with Popyrin clinching two of them and Ofner one.

Popyrin and Ofner have squared off in 39 total games, and Popyrin has won more often, capturing 20 of them.

Ofner and Popyrin have played one time, averaging 39.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

