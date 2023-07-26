Tatjana Maria (No. 65 ranking) will face Clara Tauson (No. 91) in the Round of 16 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open on Wednesday, July 26.

In this Round of 16 matchup against Maria (+190), Tauson is the favorite with -250 odds.

Tatjana Maria vs. Clara Tauson Match Information

Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open

The BNP Paribas Poland Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Tatjana Maria vs. Clara Tauson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Clara Tauson has a 71.4% chance to win.

Tatjana Maria Clara Tauson +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 44.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.7

Tatjana Maria vs. Clara Tauson Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Maria defeated Natalija Stevanovic 6-3, 6-1.

Tauson is coming off a 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 128-ranked Daria Snigur in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In her 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Maria has played an average of 20.8 games.

Maria has played 27 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 19.6 games per match.

Tauson has played 20 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 20.8 games per match and winning 53.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Tauson has played 11 matches and averaged 18.9 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

Maria and Tauson have not matched up against each other since 2015.

