On Wednesday, Thanasi Kokkinakis (No. 86 in the world) faces Alex de Minaur (No. 17) in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.

In this Round of 16 matchup, de Minaur is the favorite (-350) versus Kokkinakis (+240) .

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Alex de Minaur Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

The Truist Atlanta Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Alex de Minaur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 77.8% chance to win.

Thanasi Kokkinakis Alex de Minaur +240 Odds to Win Match -350 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 41.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.5

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Alex de Minaur Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Kokkinakis eliminated No. 322-ranked Gael Monfils, 1-6, 6-3, 7-6.

de Minaur is coming off a 3-6, 4-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 38-ranked Matteo Berrettini in the Round of 64 at the Wimbledon.

Kokkinakis has played 27.3 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 36 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Kokkinakis has played 27 matches over the past year, totaling 27.9 games per match (26.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.5% of games.

de Minaur has played 57 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 23.7 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 54.0% of those games.

On hard courts, de Minaur has played 38 matches and averaged 24.1 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set.

This is the first time that Kokkinakis and de Minaur have played in the last five years.

