On Wednesday, Ugo Humbert (No. 38 in the world) faces Lloyd Harris (No. 204) in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.

Harris is the favorite (-135) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Humbert, who is +105.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ugo Humbert vs. Lloyd Harris Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

The Truist Atlanta Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ugo Humbert vs. Lloyd Harris Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lloyd Harris has a 57.4% chance to win.

Ugo Humbert Lloyd Harris +105 Odds to Win Match -135 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 48.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Ugo Humbert vs. Lloyd Harris Trends and Insights

Humbert is looking to maintain momentum after a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 victory over No. 95-ranked Constant Lestienne in Tuesday's Round of 32.

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Harris defeated No. 128-ranked James Duckworth, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Through 37 matches over the past year (across all court types), Humbert has played 24.6 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.5% of them.

Humbert has played 23.8 games per match (20.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 22 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Harris has averaged 27.5 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 19 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 51.6% of the games.

Harris has played six matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 30.7 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set while winning 52.2% of games.

In the lone match between Humbert and Harris dating back to 2015, in the European Open quarterfinals, Humbert came out on top 6-3, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Humbert has secured two versus Harris (100.0%), while Harris has clinched zero.

Humbert and Harris have faced off in 22 total games, with Humbert taking 13 and Harris claiming nine.

Humbert and Harris have matched up one time, averaging 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.