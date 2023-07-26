Tereza Martincova (No. 107) will meet Yanina Wickmayer (No. 109) in the Round of 16 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open on Wednesday, July 26.

In this Round of 16 matchup against Martincova (+120), Wickmayer is the favorite with -155 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Tereza Martincova Match Information

Tournament: The BNP Paribas Poland Open

The BNP Paribas Poland Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 26

Wednesday, July 26 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Tereza Martincova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yanina Wickmayer has a 60.8% chance to win.

Yanina Wickmayer Tereza Martincova -155 Odds to Win Match +120 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 54.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Tereza Martincova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Wickmayer advanced past No. 125-ranked Nao Hibino, 6-2, 6-4.

Martincova will look to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 6-4 victory over No. 45-ranked Shuai Zhang in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In her 12 matches over the past year across all court types, Wickmayer has played an average of 21.8 games.

On hard courts, Wickmayer has played six matches over the past year, totaling 20.8 games per match while winning 56.0% of games.

In the past 12 months, Martincova has played 49 total matches (across all court types), winning 48.8% of the games. She averages 22.8 games per match and 10.2 games per set.

On hard courts, Martincova has played 34 matches and averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

This is the first time that Wickmayer and Martincova have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.