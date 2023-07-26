Wednesday's game that pits the New York Yankees (53-48) versus the New York Mets (47-53) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 26.

The Yankees will give the ball to Carlos Rodon (0-3, 7.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Jose Quintana (0-1, 3.60 ERA).

Yankees vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Yankees and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Yankees have won 37, or 59.7%, of the 62 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season, the Yankees have won 22 of their 29 games, or 75.9%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

The Yankees have scored the 20th-most runs in the league this season with 443 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule