Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will attempt to knock off Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets when the teams meet on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 141 total home runs.

The Yankees are 17th in MLB, slugging .405.

The Yankees' .230 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.

The Yankees are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (443 total).

The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with a .301 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game to rank ninth in baseball.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors.

The Yankees have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in the majors (1.255).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Carlos Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.36 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing six earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Angels L 7-3 Away Carlos Rodón Chase Silseth 7/21/2023 Royals W 5-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Alec Marsh 7/22/2023 Royals W 5-2 Home Gerrit Cole Brady Singer 7/23/2023 Royals W 8-5 Home Luis Severino Jordan Lyles 7/25/2023 Mets L 9-3 Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets - Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles - Away Clarke Schmidt Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles - Away Gerrit Cole Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles - Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.