Carlos Rodon will toe the rubber for the New York Yankees (53-48) on Wednesday, July 26 against the New York Mets (47-53), who will answer with Jose Quintana. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Mets are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Yankees (-155). The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (0-3, 7.36 ERA) vs Quintana - NYM (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Yankees vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 37, or 59.7%, of the 62 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have a record of 22-7 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (75.9%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

The Yankees went 4-3 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In their last 10 matchups, the Yankees and their opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mets have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (29.4%) in those contests.

The Mets have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +125 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Mets have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mets and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+185) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+220) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+130) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 4th Win AL East +2500 - 4th

